Thursday, September 29, 2016

Week in Review Podcast The John Walker Arrest Edition

Posted By on Thu, Sep 29, 2016 at 4:06 PM


The arrest of state Rep. John Walker, some potentially bad news for nursing home operators in Arkansas, Leslie Rutledge’s very bad week and hard line Tom Cotton — all covered on this week's podcast, which comes a day early. For the second time in three weeks, I failed to correctly name the date and day. 

