'Forum' on medical marijuana set at UCA. Missing: Both sides.

On October 3, 2016 at 6:30 pm, Senator Jason Rapert will host Arkansas Surgeon General, Dr. Greg Bledsoe and Dr. Nate Smith, Director of the Arkansas Department of Health for a public forum on the proposed medical marijuana ballot initiatives.Does anybody else detect that something is missing from this "forum." All three of the announced speakers are declared foes of medical marijuana proposals on the November ballot.
The forum will be held in McCastlain ballroom. Dr. Bledsoe and Dr. Smith will make presentations and then open up the forum for questions from the audience.
Faculty, staff, students and the community are welcome to attend.
I expect there are other faculty members in the College of Business who may agree with ACRE's research and views, just as there are probably those who do not. But, that is what academic research and discussion is designed to do - explore new ideas and discuss them, and there will be some with which we agree and some with which we may disagree.Problem is, the economics outfit tends to discuss things from one point of view. Kind of like this "forum" on medical marijuana.
Did they invite Mel Brooks?
Leslie: Yet another product of too many AR voter's "god, guns & gays" electoral philosophy…
Hummm, nice little distraction he's arranged. Maybe time for a forum on Courtway's ethics as…
