Gov. Hutchinson announces a Buffalo River committee

called in press this morning to announce an interagency committee to share information about theHe was joined by heads of state departments of Environmental Quality, Health, Agriculture, Parks and Tourism and Natural Resources.More details to come. It's not a new regulatory agency, the governor emphasized.I suspect some of this has to do with a spate of recent publicity about algae problems in the river. Ongoing, of course, is the question of whether a factory hog farm located next to a major Buffalo tributary is leaking pig waste. Hutchinson has been a defender of the river. But the agriculture industry's objection to close scrutiny of the hog farm has been gaining strength. If the Buffalo River can be protected, any body of water perhaps could be protected.I was forwarded these photos recently by a Buffalo River fan. A canoeist took them on an 11.5-mile stretch between Gilbert and South Maumee. In addition to algae, sometimes several feet thick, she reported that they frequently encountered a musty smell. Sometimes the algae was too thick to paddle through, the note said.