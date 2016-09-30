Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Friday, September 30, 2016

Gov. Hutchinson announces a Buffalo River committee

Posted By on Fri, Sep 30, 2016 at 10:26 AM

unnamed.jpg

Gov. Asa Hutchinson called in press this morning to announce an interagency committee to share information about the Buffalo River.

He was joined by heads of state departments of Environmental Quality, Health, Agriculture, Parks and Tourism and Natural Resources.

More details to come. It's not a new regulatory agency, the governor emphasized.

I suspect some of this has to do with a spate of recent publicity about algae problems in the river. Ongoing, of course, is the question of whether a factory hog farm located next to a major Buffalo tributary is leaking pig waste. Hutchinson has been a defender of the river. But the agriculture industry's objection to close scrutiny of the hog farm has been gaining strength. If the Buffalo River can be protected, any body of water perhaps could be protected.

I was forwarded these photos recently by a Buffalo River fan. A canoeist took them on an 11.5-mile stretch between Gilbert and South Maumee. In addition to algae, sometimes several feet thick, she reported that they frequently encountered a musty smell. Sometimes the algae was too thick to paddle through, the note said.

click to enlarge buffalo1.jpg

Tags: , , , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments
Email

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

Readers also liked…

Most Shared

Most Viewed

  • Leslie Rutledge gets torched in national spotlight

    Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge appeared on a CBS panel Monday night as a defender of Donald Trump. Bob Schieffer wasn't impressed.

  • A response to police arrests becomes a tutorial on race, class and policing in Little Rock

    John Walker, the 79-year-old civil rights lawyer, and his associate, Omavi Shukur, 29, a young lawyer devoted to criminal justice reform, talked to press this afternoon about their arrests Monday by Little Rock police for supposedly obstructing governmental operations in observing and attempting to film a routine police traffic stop. It was a tutorial on sharp views of race, class and governance in Little Rock.

  • There Leslie Rutledge goes again; now she faults Hillary for Bill's infidelity 20 years ago

    Attorney General Leslie Rutledge's disastrous appearance Monday night on CBS — which produced a record amount of comment and views on both our Facebook page, Twitter account and Arkansas Blog — apparently didn't harm her standing as a Trump surrogate. She's back on air today, this time blaming Hillary Clinton for Bill Clinton's indiscretions 20 years ago.

  • Rutledge busy everywhere but Arkansas

    Attorney General Leslie Rutledge doesn't have time to look into some important consumer issues in Arkansas, but she is busy intervening in lawsuits around the country on pet Republican issues such as discrimination against gay people.

  • How nursing homes used staff and patients for amendment campaign

    Marci Manley did some fine reporting for KARK last night on how the nursing home industry in Arkansas employed staff to round up signatures  from patient/residents for the amendment to limits lawsuits against nursing homes.

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation