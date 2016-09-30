How nursing homes used staff and patients for amendment campaign

Arkansas News Headlines are not appearing because your browser does not seem to support iframes.

Most Viewed Leslie Rutledge gets torched in national spotlight Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge appeared on a CBS panel Monday night as a defender of Donald Trump. Bob Schieffer wasn't impressed.

A response to police arrests becomes a tutorial on race, class and policing in Little Rock John Walker, the 79-year-old civil rights lawyer, and his associate, Omavi Shukur, 29, a young lawyer devoted to criminal justice reform, talked to press this afternoon about their arrests Monday by Little Rock police for supposedly obstructing governmental operations in observing and attempting to film a routine police traffic stop. It was a tutorial on sharp views of race, class and governance in Little Rock.

There Leslie Rutledge goes again; now she faults Hillary for Bill's infidelity 20 years ago Attorney General Leslie Rutledge's disastrous appearance Monday night on CBS — which produced a record amount of comment and views on both our Facebook page, Twitter account and Arkansas Blog — apparently didn't harm her standing as a Trump surrogate. She's back on air today, this time blaming Hillary Clinton for Bill Clinton's indiscretions 20 years ago.