Justice in Alabama: Roy Moore ousted from the bench

click to enlarge GONE AGAIN: Alabama Justice Roy Moore.

rom the bench, this time for urging defiance of federal court rulings on same-sex marriage. He was removed before for failure to take a Ten Commandments monument out of the state's Justice Building.He's too old to run again after the term from which he was ousted ends.Rule of law triumphs. But it evokes some Arkansas context:Public officials urging defiance of federal court.Veneration for the Ten Commandments.Judges controlled by popular prejudice (or at least too timid to take them on and dodging court rulings).Legislators passing laws that defy the spirit of federal court rulings.Would we have judges willing to stand up to an unconstitutional demagogue?It's been a bad run for Alabama. The Republican House speaker was removed from office for ethics violations. There are calls for impeachment of Republican Gov. Robert Bentley over a sex scandal involving an aide.Sweet touch. The body that made the decision said Moore has to foot the cost of the proceeding. His pay ends as justice.