Rutledge busy everywhere but Arkansas

“Our history encourages a public square with many voices, all trying to persuade others of their views. But Respondents want all the voices either to agree on one view or to be silent. Because that runs counter to America’s history of free speech and religious exemptions — which are embedded in Washington’s Constitution — Amici respectfully urge this Court to rule in Appellants’ favor.”Nobody is saying the florist or Rutledge should shut up — just provide services on an equal basis as Washington civil rights and consumer protection laws require, according to a lower court ruling. If the florist is to sell flowers for weddings, she must sell them to all comers. This florist has decided as a result not to sell for weddings rather than serve the gays.
I had the privilege of serving as Arkansas’s state auditor and state treasurer for more than 20 years. I was the first Arkansas woman nominated by a major party to run for governor. I always tried to serve the people with honor and dignity. My number one rule was 'Never embarrass Arkansas.'
After Monday’s debate, I couldn’t keep silent. Among the endless chatter of faulty microphones and dissection of unintelligible “word salad,” one talking head in particular caught my attention. Serving spin on behalf of the interrupter-in-chief was none other than Arkansas's own Republican Attorney General, Leslie Rutledge.
General Rutledge used her time on a national television network, preceded by the most watched presidential debate in history, to make the outrageous claim that the media was conspiring against her boss by talking about his refusal to release his tax returns. She refuted statistics from a scientifically conducted poll with opinion and anecdote.
As a Democrat, I was glad that veteran journalist Bob Schieffer didn’t let her off the hook.
As an Arkansan, I was horrified. When the Arkansas Attorney General is on national television, she is representing all of us.
As a woman, I was furious. General Rutledge was on television defending a man who calls women “Miss Piggy,” “bimbo” and “dog.”
Can you donate $20 to help us defeat Republicans like Leslie Rutledge on Election Day?
No, she’s not on the ballot, but candidates who defend a bully and try to divide us are. Help us stop them at the ballot box. Donate $20 today.
The next 40 days will determine the future of our state and nation for the next 40 years. Don’t sit on the sidelines. Donate; volunteer; and vote!
Showing 1-1 of 1
At this moment, she is on MSNBC defending Trump by trying to slut-shame Alicia Machado.
Looks like the chickens have finally come home.
A remarkable interactive depiction of the presidential election -
http://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2016/up…
Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters
A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings