Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  

Friday, September 30, 2016

Rutledge defends the slut- and fat-shaming Donald Trump. Blames Hillary.

Posted By on Fri, Sep 30, 2016 at 10:14 AM


click to enlarge TRUMP DEFENSE: Leslie Rutledge with Stephanie Ruhl.
  • TRUMP DEFENSE: Leslie Rutledge with Stephanie Ruhl.
Attorney General Leslie Rutledge is at it again this morning, attempting on CNN and MSNBC to defend Donald Trump against the indefensible.

Trump won't let go of his skewering by Hillary Clinton at the debate on the treatment of Alicia Machado, a former Miss Universe, who he fat-shamed at the time and this week has attempted to slut shame with a Twitter barrage this morning urging people to look at Machado's "sex tape." (She appeared, not nude like a certain potential FLOTUS, in a reality TV show in which she posed in bed with a man.)

Rutledge was trotted out with Trump campaign talking points and in an interview by MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle explained the whole Machado thing is not Trump's fault, it's Clinton's. "She jumped in the ditch," by bringing it up in the Monday debate.

Oh, OK, but what about Donald Trump continuing to talk about Machado throughout the week and again this morning. Again and again, Rutledge said Trump was just defending himself. And she repeated again and again the Trump campaign talking point that it's Hillary Clinton is the enemy of women for supposedly acting to "destroy" women who'd alleged affairs with Bill Clinton. Rutledge has yet to offer a specific piece of evidence of this, beyond a quote attributed to her by her good friend Diane Blair about Monica Lewinsky that became public 18 years after the affair.

Hillary Clinton didn't commit adultery, Ruhle noted, but Donald Trump and several of his key advisers have. Rutledge asserted that anything Donald Trump had done "pales" to what Hillary Clinton has done to women.

It's all about jobs, said Rutledge, and these unfortunate discussions about women are diverting attention from that subject. Again, she was asked, so why does Trump keep bringing it up. Again and again, it's because "Hillary took us down this road."

The capper of the interview: Rutledge said Hillary Clinton had never created a job, living a life mostly on the government payroll. This from a woman with a checkered resume of short-term, low-level legal jobs including a state job for which her supervisor said she wasn't qualified to be rehired. Clinton did spend 16 years or so as a corporate lawyer, as well as time as a law professor, U.S. senator and secretary of state. Hillary, she said, is "insulting, sad, disgusting." She's certainly no Leslie Rutledge. Whew.

The national attention has begun. Here's how Raw Story headlined its account:

Visibly uncomfortable Arkansas AG offers cringe-inducing defense of Trump’s ‘sex tape’ tweet

Tags: , , , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (3)
Email

Speaking of...

Comments (3)

Showing 1-3 of 3

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-3 of 3

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

  • Gov. Hutchinson announces a Buffalo River committee

    Gov. Asa Hutchinson called in press this morning to announce an interagency committee to share information about the Buffalo River.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Sep 30, 2016

  • Rutledge busy everywhere but Arkansas

    Attorney General Leslie Rutledge doesn't have time to look into some important consumer issues in Arkansas, but she is busy intervening in lawsuits around the country on pet Republican issues such as discrimination against gay people.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Sep 30, 2016

  • 'Forum' on medical marijuana set at UCA. Missing: Both sides.

    Tom Courtway, president of the University of Central Arkansas, has invited all on campus to a so-called forum on medical marijuana. Missing from the discussion: Advocates of ballot propositions on the issue.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Sep 30, 2016
  • More »

Readers also liked…

  • Mary Steenburgen adds voice against gay discrimination law

    Mary Steenburgen, the Arkansas native actress, has added her voice to those opposing HB 1228, the bill aimed at preserving legal discrimination against gay people under the pretext of religious freedom. It would create untold other complications for all sorts of government activities to give people a religious excuse to avoid the law.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Mar 3, 2015

  • Marriage is so sacred in Arkansas people do it over and over again

    Arkansas leads the country in multiple marriages, including in the percentage who've been married three or more times. And they say it is the gay people who are ruining marriage.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Mar 13, 2015

  • Eureka Springs City Council passes civil rights ordinance, sets stage for potential lawsuit

    The Eureka Springs City Council last night suspended the rules and hurriedly passed a civil rights ordinance that extends anti-discrimination protection to gay people in employment, housing and public accommodations. It sets up a potential legal challenge if the legislature completes passage of a law aimed at preserving legal discrimination against gay people.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Feb 10, 2015

Most Shared

Most Viewed

  • Leslie Rutledge gets torched in national spotlight

    Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge appeared on a CBS panel Monday night as a defender of Donald Trump. Bob Schieffer wasn't impressed.

  • A response to police arrests becomes a tutorial on race, class and policing in Little Rock

    John Walker, the 79-year-old civil rights lawyer, and his associate, Omavi Shukur, 29, a young lawyer devoted to criminal justice reform, talked to press this afternoon about their arrests Monday by Little Rock police for supposedly obstructing governmental operations in observing and attempting to film a routine police traffic stop. It was a tutorial on sharp views of race, class and governance in Little Rock.

  • There Leslie Rutledge goes again; now she faults Hillary for Bill's infidelity 20 years ago

    Attorney General Leslie Rutledge's disastrous appearance Monday night on CBS — which produced a record amount of comment and views on both our Facebook page, Twitter account and Arkansas Blog — apparently didn't harm her standing as a Trump surrogate. She's back on air today, this time blaming Hillary Clinton for Bill Clinton's indiscretions 20 years ago.

  • Rutledge busy everywhere but Arkansas

    Attorney General Leslie Rutledge doesn't have time to look into some important consumer issues in Arkansas, but she is busy intervening in lawsuits around the country on pet Republican issues such as discrimination against gay people.

  • How nursing homes used staff and patients for amendment campaign

    Marci Manley did some fine reporting for KARK last night on how the nursing home industry in Arkansas employed staff to round up signatures  from patient/residents for the amendment to limits lawsuits against nursing homes.

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation