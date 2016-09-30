Find out more →

Friday, September 30, 2016

The week-ender: An open line and the daily video roundup

Posted By on Fri, Sep 30, 2016 at 1:37 PM


Another week done. Here's an open line and the daily video.
More by Max Brantley

  • Re-vote on mental health cut defeated at Legislative Council

    I'm shy of details save the essential one: An effort to expunge the vote on a rule that will cut Medicaid funding for  mental health centers failed at the Legislative Council today. An extraordinary vote was needed and it wasn't there.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Sep 30, 2016

  • Of course Boozman dodged Little Rock debate

    Picture of Democrat Conner Eldridge and Libertarian Frank Gilbert at Arkansas Baptist College worth at least seven words: Republican Sen. John Boozman dodged another debate.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Sep 30, 2016

  • Justice in Alabama: Roy Moore ousted from the bench

    For the second time, a judicial regulatory body has ousted Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore from the bench, this time for urging defiance of federal court rulings on same-sex marriage.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Sep 30, 2016
  • More »

Readers also liked…

  • Eureka Springs City Council passes civil rights ordinance, sets stage for potential lawsuit

    The Eureka Springs City Council last night suspended the rules and hurriedly passed a civil rights ordinance that extends anti-discrimination protection to gay people in employment, housing and public accommodations. It sets up a potential legal challenge if the legislature completes passage of a law aimed at preserving legal discrimination against gay people.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Feb 10, 2015

  • Skepticism on Hutchinson's prison reform plan from progressive voices

    Judge Wendell Griffen, a longtime vocal advocate for reducing incarceration rates, and Citizens First Congress, a grassroots community organization, both point out that the majority of the $64 million the governor is proposing to put towards reform will go to expanding jail space (or renting beds in neighboring states).
    • by Benjamin Hardy
    • Feb 18, 2015

  • FedEx to mark new automated distribution facility in Little Rock

    Many elected officials will be on hand at noon today when FedEx has a groundbreaking ceremony for a new automated distribution center on Industrial Parkway in Mabelvale. Government assistance, including an infrastructure grant from Little Rock, has aided the project.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Feb 19, 2015

