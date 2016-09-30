The week-ender: An open line and the daily video roundup

Showing 1-1 of 1
Mika Brzezinski on "Morning Joe" struggles to NOT call Donald Tump what your Norma (and…
I tired of her getting away with constantly repeating the assertion that Hillary maligned all…
You go AR! Foul your own nest & F.U. one of the few attractions that…
Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters
A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings