Water main break floods three houses at Markham and Schiller

click to enlarge

Central Arkansas Water (CAW) was notified of a spontaneous break on a 24-inch water main at approximately 7:30 this morning. CAW crews responded quickly to the break and anticipate repairing the water main in approximately 6 – 8 hours. Customers within the service area may notice slightly discolored water at the tap due to an increase of water velocity flowing through the water main. The discolored water is safe for consumption; however, CAW advises affected customers to refrain from washing clothes during the discoloration. Customers with questions about the main break or discolored water affecting the area may contact the CAW Distribution Dispatch Center at 501.377.1239.

click to enlarge ARROW MARKS SPOT: Of water main break.

near Markham and Schiller, just north up a hill from West Third Street just west of the railroad viaduct near the Capitol, burst about 7:30 a.m. this morning. Channel 4 reports t hree homes were hit and there was damage to the street as well. One person was rescued from her porch.One of the residents posted his own video on Facebook . Jeff Johnson said he never thought his house would flood. He reported at the time that he was trapped in the house.Central Arkansas Water said: The item has a map of area affected.



The 24-inch line came from the nearby Ozark Point water treatment plant and carried water toward downtown. Service lines in the immediate neighborhood were not attached to it.The placement of the beneath a street that is above some of the houses has required extensive earth work to place a new 10-foot section of line and that work was still proceeding at 3:30 p.m.A CAW spokesman said three homes were damaged, one too substantially to be occupied. Its resident has been provided a hotel room and some new clothes from Target. Housing code officers and others are still evaluating the situation. One driveway that washed away has been repaired and resurfaced with gravel.