Water main break floods three houses at Markham and Schiller

Central Arkansas Water (CAW) was notified of a spontaneous break on a 24-inch water main at approximately 7:30 this morning. CAW crews responded quickly to the break and anticipate repairing the water main in approximately 6 – 8 hours. Customers within the service area may notice slightly discolored water at the tap due to an increase of water velocity flowing through the water main. The discolored water is safe for consumption; however, CAW advises affected customers to refrain from washing clothes during the discoloration. Customers with questions about the main break or discolored water affecting the area may contact the CAW Distribution Dispatch Center at 501.377.1239.The item has a map of area affected.
