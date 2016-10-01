Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Saturday, October 1, 2016

An open line. Plus: a hiking death and LR ranks 8th most dangerous in U.S.

Posted By on Sat, Oct 1, 2016 at 4:40 PM

click to enlarge BEWARE: The crime rate is high in Little Rock.
  • BEWARE: The crime rate is high in Little Rock.

Here's the Saturday night open line. In the news:

* HIKING DEATH: The Yell County sheriff reports that John Burnett of Russellville, a lawyer, died of injuries in a 40-foot fall from the rim trail at Mount Nebo while hiking Friday afternoon. He apparently slipped on rocks.

* DANGEROUS LITTLE ROCK: No wonder Little Rock cops don't want to live in the city. Here's another one of those rankings that says the city is one of the 25 most dangerous in the country — eighth most dangerous, in fact. This is based on the latest FBI crime statistics and ranks according to violent crimes per 100,000 citizens.

Here's the rundown from 24wallst's analysis of the crime stats on Little Rock:

Little Rock, Arkansas
> Violent crimes per 100,000: 1,485.0
> 2015 murders: 32
> Poverty rate: 18.0%
> Unemployment rate: 4.7%

Property crime rates declined across the country in 2015, while violent crime rates increased. In keeping with the broader trend, Little Rock’s property crimes declined by 9.8%, while the violent crime rate increased by 6.9%. Both changes outpaced the respective 3.9% and 7.8% national changes, however.

With the sixth highest aggravated assault rate in the country, Little Rock is the only city in Arkansas to rank among the nation’s most dangerous.
One more assault per week and we'd have topped Baltimore.

Tags: , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments
Email

Speaking of...

  • Little Rock makes Top 10 crime list

    February 28, 2014
    by Max Brantley
    KARK reports that Little Rock has made a Top 10, ranking at No. 5 on a list of the country's most dangerous cities in the category of population under 200,000. Among those 10, Little Rock was one of only three that didn't report a decline in crime according to recently released FBI statistics, KARK reports. /more/

  • The Thursday night line

    June 14, 2012
    by Max Brantley
    The night line is open for reader comment. Finishing up: * REAL CRIME EXCITEMENT: Little Rock hits the No. 7 spot on this list of the country's 10 most dangerous cities. /more/

  • Little Rock: A dangerous city

    May 27, 2011
    by Max Brantley
    Our leaders keep telling us that Little Rock is getting safer and safer — even as our police force shrinks on account of lack of financial support. /more/
  • More »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

Readers also liked…

  • The shame of Robert E. Lee/MLK Day in Arkansas

    This morning, I was a student ambassador for Philander Smith College and the Social Justice Institute at a House Committee that discussed Rep. Nate Bell’s proposal to divide a Robert E. Lee and Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday.
    • by Kaya Herron
    • Feb 11, 2015

  • Fayetteville teacher gets an education on the Pledge of Allegiance

    Free speech also means freedom not to speak. Too bad a Fayetteville school teacher didn't know that until the American Humanist Association complained that a teacher and leaders of the Owl Creek School in Fayetteville disciplined a child for refusing to participate in the Pledge of Allegiance.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Feb 13, 2015

  • If Jason Rapert didn't exist, we'd have to invent him

    Sen. Jason "Dr. Strangelove" Rapert defends his nuclear option for dealing with Middle East terrorism. Any criticism of him is only due to liberal misrepresentation, he says, not his own plain language.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Feb 16, 2015

Most Shared

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation