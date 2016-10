An open line. Plus: a hiking death and LR ranks 8th most dangerous in U.S.

click to enlarge BEWARE: The crime rate is high in Little Rock.

Little Rock, Arkansas

> Violent crimes per 100,000: 1,485.0

> 2015 murders: 32

> Poverty rate: 18.0%

> Unemployment rate: 4.7%



Property crime rates declined across the country in 2015, while violent crime rates increased. In keeping with the broader trend, Little Rock’s property crimes declined by 9.8%, while the violent crime rate increased by 6.9%. Both changes outpaced the respective 3.9% and 7.8% national changes, however.



With the sixth highest aggravated assault rate in the country, Little Rock is the only city in Arkansas to rank among the nation’s most dangerous.

Here's the Saturday night open line. In the news:: The Yell County sheriff reports thatof Russellville, a lawyer, died of injuries in a 40-foot fall from the rim trail at Mount Nebo while hiking Friday afternoon. He apparently slipped on rocks.No wonder Little Rock cops don't want to live in the city. Here's another one of those rankings that says the city is one of the 25 most dangerous in the country — eighth most dangerous, in fact. This is based on the latest FBI crime statistics and ranks according to violent crimes per 100,000 citizens.Here's the rundown from 24wallst's analysis of the crime stats on Little Rock:One more assault per week and we'd have topped Baltimore.