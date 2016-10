Broadway Bridge is falling down

click to enlarge Brian Chilson

Brian Chilson sent me yesterday another round of photos of thedemolition and I realized I have a streak of Maynard G. Krebs in me. Krebs was the beatnik played by Bob Denver in the "Dobie Gillis" TV sitcom of yore (59-63). He loved his girlfriend Zelda, collecting tinfoil and watching buildings being knocked down. There is something fascinating in seeing a meticulously built structure, near 100 years old, crumble in big chunks.