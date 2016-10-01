Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Saturday, October 1, 2016

Broadway Bridge is falling down

Posted By on Sat, Oct 1, 2016 at 7:21 AM

click to enlarge BRIAN CHILSON
  • Brian Chilson
Brian Chilson sent me yesterday another round of photos of the Broadway Bridge demolition and I realized I have a streak of Maynard G. Krebs in me.

Krebs was the beatnik played by Bob Denver in the "Dobie Gillis" TV sitcom of yore (59-63). He loved his girlfriend Zelda, collecting tinfoil and watching buildings being knocked down. There is something fascinating in seeing a meticulously built structure, near 100 years old, crumble in big chunks.

Tags: , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments
Email

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

Readers also liked…

  • Who said the Civil War is over? See Arkansas legislature

    The Civil War isn't over. See the Arkansas legislature where defenders of Robert E. Lee and supporters of legislation damaging to black people are prominent on the agenda today.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Feb 11, 2015

  • Fayetteville teacher gets an education on the Pledge of Allegiance

    Free speech also means freedom not to speak. Too bad a Fayetteville school teacher didn't know that until the American Humanist Association complained that a teacher and leaders of the Owl Creek School in Fayetteville disciplined a child for refusing to participate in the Pledge of Allegiance.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Feb 13, 2015

  • A Bible lesson on SB 202: It demands discrimination

    SB 202 is much on everyone's mind this week as well as a companion bill to guarantee that it's legal to discriminate against gay people. Ernest Dumas examines the issue from a Biblical perspective for his column this week. Fair and balanced, that's Ernie. (Also perhaps writing with a bit of tongue in cheek.)
    • by Max Brantley
    • Feb 17, 2015

Most Shared

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation