Saturday, October 1, 2016

Broadway Bridge is falling down

Posted By on Sat, Oct 1, 2016 at 7:21 AM

click to enlarge BRIAN CHILSON
  • Brian Chilson
Brian Chilson sent me yesterday another round of photos of the Broadway Bridge demolition and I realized I have a streak of Maynard G. Krebs in me.

Krebs was the beatnik played by Bob Denver in the "Dobie Gillis" TV sitcom of yore (59-63). He loved his girlfriend Zelda, collecting tinfoil and watching buildings being knocked down. There is something fascinating in seeing a meticulously built structure, near 100 years old, crumble in big chunks.

