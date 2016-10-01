Find out more →

Saturday, October 1, 2016

Donald Trump declares war on Hillary Clinton's marriage

Posted By on Sat, Oct 1, 2016 at 7:44 AM

STILL TOGETHER: The Clintons remain a family 41 years after their marriage in Fayetteville. Thrice-married Donald Trump says he's going after them.
  • NY DAILY NEWS
  • STILL TOGETHER: The Clintons remain a family 41 years after their marriage in Fayetteville. Thrice-married Donald Trump says he's going after them.
Donald Trump gave a remarkable interview to the New York Times yesterday in which he declared open season on the marriage of Bill and Hillary Clinton and Bill Clinton's past infidelity.

I thought the American public weighed in on this 18 years ago, when an impeachment effort led by several adulterers and adultery enablers failed. Bill Clinton subsequently left office with high  approval ratings. Trump and some of his people — think David Bossie, who's been sniffing the Clinton trail since Whitewater — think otherwise.

So here we go. I think it's a mistake, but I also didn't think an American political candidate could get away with denigrating a war hero like John McCain.

Can Trump get away with attacking Bill Clinton while declaring his own well-publicized infidelity and three marriages are off limits? Can he blame womanhood for straying men? With some men, maybe.

And how long will he and Leslie Rutledge get away with accusing Hillary Clinton of mistreating women linked to Clinton without offering a shred of proof, other than the late Diane Blair's single journal quote of a private remark, revealed years after the fact?

Tune in. 38 days to go.

