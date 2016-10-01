Donald Trump declares war on Hillary Clinton's marriage

Arkansas News Headlines are not appearing because your browser does not seem to support iframes.

Most Viewed Rutledge defends the slut- and fat-shaming Donald Trump. Blames Hillary. Attorney General Leslie Rutledge is at it again this morning, attempting on CNN and MSNBC to defend Donald Trump against the indefensible.

Leslie Rutledge gets torched in national spotlight Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge appeared on a CBS panel Monday night as a defender of Donald Trump. Bob Schieffer wasn't impressed.

Rutledge busy everywhere but Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge doesn't have time to look into some important consumer issues in Arkansas, but she is busy intervening in lawsuits around the country on pet Republican issues such as discrimination against gay people.

John Walker rejects city apology for arrest during filming of police State Rep. John Walker rejects the city's apology for his arrest yesterday and complains at the city's decision to pursue a charge against an associate in his law firm.