New California law would restrict their government travel to Arkansas

Travel is forbidden to any state that has passed a law that explicitly discriminates against LGBT people, or that has passed a law voiding or repealing state or local protections for LGBT people. It requires the Attorney General to maintain a list of the states that would qualify.In addition to the state law that prohibits local protection for LGBT people, Gov. Asa Hutchinson also signed a bill intended to provide a religious pretext to discriminate against LGBT people in employment, housing and public accommodation. Most expect Arkansas to expand its anti-LGBT stance in the next legislative session, with a "bathroom bill" of some sort.
Currently, the law would impact at least three states. The most obvious is North Carolina, because HB2 both voids local LGBT protections and mandates discrimination against transgender people when it comes to what facilities they can use. Also guaranteed to be on the list, however, would be Tennessee and Arkansas, two other states that have “preemption” laws prohibiting municipalities from extending nondiscrimination protections beyond what’s available at the state level, thus voiding any city or county ordinances protecting sexual orientation and gender identity.
Assemblymember Evan Low (D), the bill’s original sponsor, celebrated Brown’s signature this week and California’s reputation as “a leader in protecting civil rights and preventing discrimination.” In a statement, he remarked that “California has said clearly, our taxpayer dollars will not help fund bigotry and hatred. If other states try and pass similar laws, we will work to stop them. Our zero-tolerance policy says there is no room for discrimination of any kind in California, and AB 1887 ensures that discrimination will not be tolerated beyond our borders.”Maybe Attorney General Leslie Rutledge can find some partners to go to court to attack the California law in a California court, as she has done in Washington state. Rutledge's purported belief in federalism tends to fall apart when states pass laws she doesn't like, such as the Washington civil rights law she's fighting.
A serial adulterer in his own words and book and who pleaded the 5th amendment…
Taxpayers keep winning.
Not only is The Donald a walking, talking example of the Dunning-Kruger effect, so are…
Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters
A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings