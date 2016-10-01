Find out more →

Saturday, October 1, 2016

The mean streets of Little Rock: Two dead in separate shootings

Posted By on Sat, Oct 1, 2016 at 6:56 AM

click to enlarge SHOOTING SCENE: At 22nd and Oak. - KARK
  • KARK
  • SHOOTING SCENE: At 22nd and Oak.

Two people are dead following separate shootings Friday night near 22nd and Oak and 13th and Rice.

At 22nd and Oak, a person shot while driving crashed his car. Three were shot, one fatally, at 13th and Rice. KARK reported the shootings around 9:40 p.m.


