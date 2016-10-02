Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Sunday, October 2, 2016

Football, prayer and Jason Rapert

Posted By on Sun, Oct 2, 2016 at 7:49 AM

FIGHTING ABOUT PRAYING: At Dover football games - FACEBOOK
  • Facebook
  • FIGHTING ABOUT PRAYING: At Dover football games

click to enlarge LET US PRAY: Bro. Rapert says he has Dover's back.
  • LET US PRAY: Bro. Rapert says he has Dover's back.
The Dover School District, after getting a complaint from the Freedom from Religion Foundation, finally ended the unconstitutional practice of having a district-sanctioned prayer exercise at football games. They've instituted a moment of silence before the National Anthem instead and some in attendance apparently use the moment to chant a prayer aloud.

It's created quite a bit of squawking, so much so that the school District has removed a post about the change from its Facebook page.  It phrased that decision diplomatically:

Dover Public Schools would like to thank our community for their input on our post regarding prayer at our athletic events. The intention of this post was to provide information. We are satisfied we have achieved this. Due to the nature of some comments we will remove the post.
But .... The conversation didn't end before a familiar demagogue was heard from. Sen. Jason Rapert was able to get a word in on the issue and — shades of abortion, same-sex marriage, immigration, Muslims and his other hobbies  — he continues to exhibit a misunderstanding of the Constitution of these United States.

screen_shot_2016-10-02_at_7.34.16_am.png

Perhaps the Bully of Bigelow can call the governor and send out the state militia to protect recitation of a prayer over the PA system. From the version of the Bible sanctioned by Bro. Rapert and his Holy Ghost Ministries, of course.

Tags: , , , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments
Email

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

Readers also liked…

  • The shame of Robert E. Lee/MLK Day in Arkansas

    This morning, I was a student ambassador for Philander Smith College and the Social Justice Institute at a House Committee that discussed Rep. Nate Bell’s proposal to divide a Robert E. Lee and Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday.
    • by Kaya Herron
    • Feb 11, 2015

  • War. What is it good for? Tom Cotton has an idea

    Twenty-four hours after meddling in President Obama's talks with Iran, hawkish Sen. Tom Cotton scheduled an off-the-record meeting with defense contractors, who'd be happy to supply goods for U.S. armed incursions in the Middle East.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Mar 9, 2015

  • Justin Harris used foster daughter in campaign materials, against DHS rules

    State Rep. Justin Harris (R-West Fork) used photos of a foster child his family was planning to adopt during his 2012 re-election campaign. The state Department of Human Services expressly prohibits the public use of photos or any other media that would compromise a foster child's anonymity.
    • by Lindsey Millar
    • Mar 13, 2015

Most Shared

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation