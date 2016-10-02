Football, prayer and Jason Rapert

Arkansas News Headlines are not appearing because your browser does not seem to support iframes.

Most Viewed New California law would restrict their government travel to Arkansas Arkansas seems likely to be called out officially soon for its efforts to legalize discrimination against LGBT people.

Leslie Rutledge gets torched in national spotlight Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge appeared on a CBS panel Monday night as a defender of Donald Trump. Bob Schieffer wasn't impressed.

An open line. Plus: a hiking death and LR ranks 8th most dangerous in U.S. The open line includes news of a hiking death at Mount Nebo and a new ranking that says Little Rock is the 8th most dangerous city in the country.