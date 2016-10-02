Football, prayer and Jason Rapert

Dover Public Schools would like to thank our community for their input on our post regarding prayer at our athletic events. The intention of this post was to provide information. We are satisfied we have achieved this. Due to the nature of some comments we will remove the post.But .... The conversation didn't end before a familiar demagogue was heard from. Sen. Jason Rapert was able to get a word in on the issue and — shades of abortion, same-sex marriage, immigration, Muslims and his other hobbies — he continues to exhibit a misunderstanding of the Constitution of these United States.
