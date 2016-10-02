Find out more →

Sunday, October 2, 2016

Negotiations end standoff with prison guard

Posted By on Sun, Oct 2, 2016 at 7:32 AM

  • DELTA REGIONAL UNIT: Standoff with guard here Saturday.
The Correction Department hasn't said much about it, but the State Police have issued a summary about a day-long standoff with a guard at a prison unit in Dermott on Saturday. The release:

At approximately 11 AM today (Saturday, October 1, 2016) the Arkansas State Police received a request seeking assistance from officials of the Arkansas Department of Correction.

A correctional officer with access to a rifle at the Delta Regional Unit in Dermott had refused orders to leave an observation tower.

State Troopers and Department of Correction personnel established contact with the officer and began negotiations which continued until about 7:50 PM when he surrendered.

Devonte McCarter, 24, of Greenville, Mississippi has been taken to the Drew County Jail and is charged with commercial burglary.

Readers also liked…

  • Eureka Springs City Council passes civil rights ordinance, sets stage for potential lawsuit

    The Eureka Springs City Council last night suspended the rules and hurriedly passed a civil rights ordinance that extends anti-discrimination protection to gay people in employment, housing and public accommodations. It sets up a potential legal challenge if the legislature completes passage of a law aimed at preserving legal discrimination against gay people.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Feb 10, 2015

  • The coal industry's attorney general: Leslie Rutledge and others

    Take a minute and read Ernest Dumas' column this week. It explains who Attorney General Leslie Rutledge is really representing when she fights EPA clean air rules — railroads and coal miners. Dumas explains the history of regulation of coal-burning power plants — Arkansas is home to two of the dirtiest — and also explains why fixing them or looking for alternative energy supplies closer to home is actually good for the economy, not bad.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Feb 24, 2015

  • Marriage is so sacred in Arkansas people do it over and over again

    Arkansas leads the country in multiple marriages, including in the percentage who've been married three or more times. And they say it is the gay people who are ruining marriage.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Mar 13, 2015

