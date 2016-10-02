Negotiations end standoff with prison guard

At approximately 11 AM today (Saturday, October 1, 2016) the Arkansas State Police received a request seeking assistance from officials of the Arkansas Department of Correction.
A correctional officer with access to a rifle at the Delta Regional Unit in Dermott had refused orders to leave an observation tower.
State Troopers and Department of Correction personnel established contact with the officer and began negotiations which continued until about 7:50 PM when he surrendered.
Devonte McCarter, 24, of Greenville, Mississippi has been taken to the Drew County Jail and is charged with commercial burglary.
