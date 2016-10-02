Find out more →

Sunday, October 2, 2016

Negotiations end standoff with prison guard

Posted By on Sun, Oct 2, 2016 at 7:32 AM

click to enlarge DELTA REGIONAL UNIT: Standoff with guard here Saturday.
The Correction Department hasn't said much about it, but the State Police have issued a summary about a day-long standoff with a guard at a prison unit in Dermott on Saturday. The release:

At approximately 11 AM today (Saturday, October 1, 2016) the Arkansas State Police received a request seeking assistance from officials of the Arkansas Department of Correction.

A correctional officer with access to a rifle at the Delta Regional Unit in Dermott had refused orders to leave an observation tower.

State Troopers and Department of Correction personnel established contact with the officer and began negotiations which continued until about 7:50 PM when he surrendered.

Devonte McCarter, 24, of Greenville, Mississippi has been taken to the Drew County Jail and is charged with commercial burglary.

