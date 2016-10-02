Negotiations end standoff with prison guard

At approximately 11 AM today (Saturday, October 1, 2016) the Arkansas State Police received a request seeking assistance from officials of the Arkansas Department of Correction.
A correctional officer with access to a rifle at the Delta Regional Unit in Dermott had refused orders to leave an observation tower.
State Troopers and Department of Correction personnel established contact with the officer and began negotiations which continued until about 7:50 PM when he surrendered.
Devonte McCarter, 24, of Greenville, Mississippi has been taken to the Drew County Jail and is charged with commercial burglary.
Showing 1-1 of 1
Hello my name is Joy let me testify to the general public how i got…
I find it hard to believe someone like Donald Trump, who is more slimy than…
You over looked mentioning they delivered Kentucky Fired Cluck to him during the standoff. Untold…
Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters
A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings