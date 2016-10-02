Police chase leads to deadly crash in Rector, crash and arrest in Paragould

The Arkansas State Police is investigating two motor vehicle crash scenes in northeast Arkansas in the aftermath of a police chase of a stolen vehicle that was pursued by Kennett, Missouri police into Arkansas this morning.



At approximately 10:35 AM a Clay County, Arkansas sheriff’s deputy spotted the stolen car near Rector on U.S. 49. As the pursuit entered the city, the deputy’s patrol car collided with another vehicle unrelated to the pursuit. The collision claimed the life of the driver, Sadine Dixon, 84 of Rector, and injured the deputy identified as Terry Burdin who was transported to an area hospital.



The pursuit involving State Police and local law enforcement agencies continued into Paragould and ended at 11:01 AM when the stolen vehicle collided with a concrete retaining wall outside a Walgreen’s store along U.S. Highway 412.



The vehicle being pursued by police had been stolen in Collinsville, Illinois. The driver was identified as Robert Huffines, 36, of Holcomb, Missouri. A passenger in the vehicle was identified as Lea Mamino, 32, of Collinsville, Illinois.



Huffines and Mamino were taken into custody and are being held at the Greene County Jail where they will be formally charged later today.





