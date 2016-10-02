Find out more →

Sunday, October 2, 2016

The political crystal ball conjures up a nightmare race for governor in 2022

Posted By on Sun, Oct 2, 2016 at 8:08 AM

TRUMP SURROGATE: Leslie Rutledge got roasted by Stephanie Ruhl while defending Trump on MSNBC.
Arkansas Democrat-Gazette columnist John Brummett, in the course of panning Attorney General Leslie Rutledge's disastrous appearances last week as a TV apologist for Donald Trump's misogyny, stepped on his story line by briefly injecting a  nightmare scenario, emphasis supplied:

Rutledge is a former Mike Huckabee gubernatorial aide with connections to Sarah Huckabee, who is a top Trump strategist. That's one reason Rutledge was granted the public profile of prime time on CBS to say hateful things about Hillary Clinton and help her epic 2022 GOP gubernatorial primary against Tim Griffin.
Hobson's choice is inadequate for that scenario.

But the reference gives me room to mention a coincidence:

I got a tip last week of a reliable account of Attorney General Rutledge calling on a substantial business figure in Arkansas in a quest for potential supporters for what she reportedly said was an "exploratory committee to run for higher office."

I've sought a comment from Rutledge on this report. I have received no response so far.

Six years is a lot of exploring. Perhaps my report is based on a remark misheard or misunderstood. Until thoroughly debunked — and in tandem with the prospect of Griffin's certain candidacy (unless he decides he just can't wait that long and tries to submarine Asa in 2018) — it will provide some fitful nights' sleep.

