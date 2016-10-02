Trump: Tax-free and fact-free

Mr. Trump told the crowd in Lancaster County, about 70 miles west of Philadelphia, that Mrs. Clinton’s only loyalty was to her donors and herself. He added: “I don’t even think she’s loyal to Bill, you want to know the truth. And really, folks, really, why should she be, right?”I hope Hillary Clinton doesn't overplay her hand. In cases of both taxes and marital fidelity, Trump's record speaks for itself, much like those commercials that merely quote Trump (which he says is terribly unfair.)
If all one has is a bunch of accusations with no charges brought or convictions…
Stanley is just a misguided bullying idiot. Not much of a christian either.
I don't believe that the good people of Arkansas are all backwards thinking folks.. I…
