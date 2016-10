Trump: Tax-free and fact-free

Mr. Trump told the crowd in Lancaster County, about 70 miles west of Philadelphia, that Mrs. Clinton’s only loyalty was to her donors and herself. He added: “I don’t even think she’s loyal to Bill, you want to know the truth. And really, folks, really, why should she be, right?”



For entertainment: Saturday Night Live did a great debate sendup last night. Alec Baldwin owns Trump.





The latest bombshell in the presidential race is the New York Times' report that a 1995it had obtained showed a $916 million loss — hefty enough to carry forward against future income sufficient to keep him from paying taxes for a couple of decades.Understand, too, that Trump didn't really suffer that loss personally. It came from the wreckage of business deals he mismanaged from casinos, to an airline to a New York hotel.I think polls show most people think the rich get cut breaks on taxes already, so I doubt this will shake loose any of the Trump base. Might it move that tiny sliver of undecideds that will decide the race?For his part, Trump has turned the revelation into a vast conspiracy against him. In the Trump camp, conspiracy theories are coin of the realm. He's also broadened his attack on women to includeherself, in very specific terms.She's unhealthy, she's crazy and — here's a new one — maybe she cheated on Bill.I hope Hillary Clinton doesn't overplay her hand. In cases of both taxes and marital fidelity, Trump's record speaks for itself, much like those commercials that merely quote Trump (which he says is terribly unfair.)