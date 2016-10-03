Donald Trump inserts foot in mouth on PTSD. Sen. Cotton?

Arkansas News Headlines are not appearing because your browser does not seem to support iframes.

Most Viewed Landlords oppose medical marijuana The Arkansas Landlords Association, in a news release distributed by Jon Gilmore, a former staff member for Gov. Asa Hutchinson, has announced opposition to the medical marijuana initiatives because they could force landlords to rent to people who use marijuana.

The revolving door at state insurance commissions; Arkansas case makes the point The Center for Public Integrity and the Washington Post have combined for a report on how the insurance industry lavishes junkets and entertainment on insurance commissioners and how often insurance commissioners transition from state jobs to fatter jobs working for insurance companies. An Arkansas example leads the reporting.

New California law would restrict their government travel to Arkansas Arkansas seems likely to be called out officially soon for its efforts to legalize discrimination against LGBT people.

The political crystal ball conjures up a nightmare race for governor in 2022 Arkansas Democrat-Gazette columnist John Brummett, in the course of panning Attorney General Leslie Rutledge's disastrous appearances last week as a TV apologist for Donald Trump's misogyny, trumped his story line with a nightmare s

Landmark IHOP comes down Today's the day for demolition at the IHOP at Markham and University, a late-night stop for me as early as 1973. They'll be replacing it with an updated version of the chain eatery