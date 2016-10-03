Find out more →

Monday, October 3, 2016

Donald Trump inserts foot in mouth on PTSD. Sen. Cotton?

Posted By on Mon, Oct 3, 2016 at 1:22 PM

Donald Trump has done it again — made a gravely tone-deaf remark about veterans.

In the course of talking to a veterans group about how he'd do more for them, Trump said:

“When you talk about the mental health problems, when people come back from war and combat — and they see things that maybe a lot of the folks in this room have seen many times over and you’re strong and you can handle it, but a lot of people can’t handle it,” Trump said. “And they see horror stories. They see events that you couldn’t see in a movie. Nobody would believe it.”

The strong can handle it but others cannot?

Dumb.  As many have noted, it's precisely the kind of comment that discourages many who need help from seeking it.

If Sen. Tom Cotton was the principled sort he wants you to believe he is, he'd be jumping all over this. Tom? ...... Tom?




