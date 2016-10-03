Landmark IHOP comes down

click to enlarge Brian Chilson

Today's the day for demolition at the IHOP at Markham and University, a late-night stop for me as early as 1973. They'll be replacing it with an updated version of the chain eatery.I was told at the Gazette reunion yesterday of an IHOP stop in fall 1973 by a man in a gorilla suit, perhaps playing a trombone. I have no recollection of that.