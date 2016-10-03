Find out more →

Monday, October 3, 2016

Little Rock expansion promises 43 more jobs

Posted By on Mon, Oct 3, 2016 at 9:08 AM

Two related Little Rock companies announced today a $6.4 million expansion that will create 43 more jobs.

The companies, G.C. Evans Sales and Manufacturing and Sleeve Seal, will move from their current facility at 330 S. Woodrow to 14000 Dineen Drive. G.C. Evans makes packing and processing equipment for food, bottling and pharmaceutical companies. Sleeve Seal makes labeling equipment.

They'll qualify for state industrial expansion incentives. 

