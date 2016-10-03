Find out more →

Monday, October 3, 2016

Little Rock expansion promises 43 more jobs

Posted By on Mon, Oct 3, 2016 at 9:08 AM

Two related Little Rock companies announced today a $6.4 million expansion that will create 43 more jobs.

The companies, G.C. Evans Sales and Manufacturing and Sleeve Seal, will move from their current facility at 330 S. Woodrow to 14000 Dineen Drive. G.C. Evans makes packing and processing equipment for food, bottling and pharmaceutical companies. Sleeve Seal makes labeling equipment.

They'll qualify for state industrial expansion incentives. 

· Tax Back - provides sales tax refunds on building materials, taxable machinery and equipment associated with the expansion project

· Advantage Arkansas –provides an income tax credit based on payroll of new jobs. Credit will equal one percent of payroll.

· $250,000 grant from the Governor’s Quick Action Closing Fund

