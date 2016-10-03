Find out more →

Monday, October 3, 2016

Police officer hit by car during traffic stop

Posted By on Mon, Oct 3, 2016 at 10:27 AM

CRASH SCENE: Taffic backjup in aftermath.
  • KARK
  • CRASH SCENE: Taffic backjup in aftermath.

Stuttgart Police Sgt. Seneca Thornton, 36, was hit by a vehicle while making a traffic stop on the southern edge of Humphrey on U.S. Highway 79. Thornton was working part-time for the city of Humphrey.

Thornton was walking toward a vehicle he'd stopped on Highway 79 when struck by a southbound vehicle, the State Police said. That car then crashed into a ditch. Both the driver and Thornton were hospitalized.

The State Police are investigating.

