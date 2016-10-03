Find out more →

Monday, October 3, 2016

The Broadway Bridge countdown clock

Posted By on Mon, Oct 3, 2016 at 7:14 AM

click to enlarge screen_shot_2016-10-03_at_7.10.54_am.png


The Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department has a countdown clock running on the 180-day period in which a contractor, it is hoped, will replace and reopen the Broadway Bridge. There are financial incentives for that deadline to be met and disincentives for missing.

I confess things haven't appeared as bad as I feared in the first few days of closure. But it's also true that my particular commute begins west of the major impact zone and I no long have to deal with backups when crossing Broadway, because it currently carries no traffic to speak of.


