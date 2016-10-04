Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Tuesday, October 4, 2016

Another food fraud plea

Posted By on Tue, Oct 4, 2016 at 5:03 PM

The U.S. attorney's office says another person has pleaded to defrauding a federally financed program to provide meals to poor children.

Waymon D. Weeams, 35, of Dallas pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit wire fraud. He'll be sentenced later.

Weeams received money for the SJ&B Outreach Program which was supposed to provide meals in Wynne, Forrest City and Marianna. He blamed as many as 872 children were fed daily, but none was fed at Forrest City and only 10 to 50 at the other two sites. He was paid $697,236. He said he was recruited by Andrew Waits, who's also been indicted, and his application was approved by Waits' wife, Gladys King Waits, who worked for the Department of Human Services. She has pleaded guilty. According to the U.S. attorney, Weeams took about $475,000 in cash of the money he received and paid Andrew Waits 40 percent of it.

He's the 11th person to enter a guilty plea in the multi-million-dollar fraud scheme.


Tags: ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments
Email

Speaking of Feeding Program Fraud, Waymon Weeams

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

Readers also liked…

Most Shared

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

  • Re: Sex and the White House

    • Nigeria is a real tradgeies of a nation down the tube, has extensive resource and…

    • Posted by Going for the record
    • on October 4, 2016

  • Re: Sex and the White House

    • Going, that was AFTER JFK was killed. It was not Jackie's occupation but another photoshot…

    • Posted by couldn't be better
    • on October 4, 2016

  • Re: Sex and the White House

    • doigtta You are suggesting there should be a cap to the dollar amount of legal…

    • Posted by baker
    • on October 4, 2016

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation