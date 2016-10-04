Casino opponents lose the Razorback

After becoming aware of a political campaign advertisement containing University logos, the University reviewed the matter and requested the campaign to immediately discontinue the use. The campaign voluntarily agreed to remove the logos from its ads and has begun removing the original version of the ad from circulation. Consistent with longstanding practice, this action was taken due to concerns that the ad’s use of University logos might be viewed as an endorsement of the campaign. The logo used was not in any factual historical context.
