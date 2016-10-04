Find out more →

Tuesday, October 4, 2016

Casino opponents lose the Razorback

Posted By on Tue, Oct 4, 2016 at 11:58 AM

click to enlarge HOLD THAT LOGO: Not approved for political use.
Odds of the casino amendment making the ballot look longer after yesterday's finding by a special master that petition signatures fell short, but here's something you can bet on: If the campaign by casino opponents must continue, it will never again include Razorback logos.

Some Internet advertising by the Stop Casinos campaign had included the familiar Razorback logo.

I asked a University of Arkansas spokesman about this. Mark Rushing responded:

After becoming aware of a political campaign advertisement containing University logos, the University reviewed the matter and requested the campaign to immediately discontinue the use. The campaign voluntarily agreed to remove the logos from its ads and has begun removing the original version of the ad from circulation. Consistent with longstanding practice, this action was taken due to concerns that the ad’s use of University logos might be viewed as an endorsement of the campaign. The logo used was not in any factual historical context. 



Comments

