Arkansas Blog

Tuesday, October 4, 2016

No, Bill Clinton did not call Obamacare 'the craziest thing in the world'

Posted By on Tue, Oct 4, 2016 at 2:05 PM

click to enlarge BILL CLINTON: Obamacare soundbite excites the blogosphere.
Google and right-wing feeds particularly are overrun with headlines saying Bill Clinton had called Obamacare 'the craziest thing in the world."

Here for example is CNN.

That isn't exactly what he said, as his people hastened to point out. He did say there'd been a crazy piece of fallout from a system that has dramatically expanded health insurance coverage but has left small business people particularly facing higher rates with incomes that don't qualify for subsidies. That's one of the craziest things in the world,  he said, and one of the reasons he and Hillary Clinton are calling for adjustments in the Affordable Care Act.

Obamacare flaws are undoubtedly a part of the problem, along with the states that refused to adopt it. But, no, he didn't say, nor think, "Obamacare is the craziest thing ion the world."

Here's a fuller explanation from Think Progress. Not that it will matter much.

