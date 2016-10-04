Obama slams Republican senators for failing to fill Supreme Court opening

Most Shared The political crystal ball conjures up a nightmare race for governor in 2022 Arkansas Democrat-Gazette columnist John Brummett, in the course of panning Attorney General Leslie Rutledge's disastrous appearances last week as a TV apologist for Donald Trump's misogyny, trumped his story line with a nightmare s

The revolving door at state insurance commissions; Arkansas case makes the point The Center for Public Integrity and the Washington Post have combined for a report on how the insurance industry lavishes junkets and entertainment on insurance commissioners and how often insurance commissioners transition from state jobs to fatter jobs working for insurance companies. An Arkansas example leads the reporting.

Donald Trump inserts foot in mouth on PTSD. Sen. Cotton? Donald Trump has done it again — made a gravely tone-deaf remark about veterans.

Most Viewed Sex and the White House Ernest Dumas' column this week muses on Donald Trump's vow to make the race about Bill Clinton's history despite the fact that Trump is "the most debauched political candidate in the history of public licentiousness."

A hot Republican primary for Arkansas Senate State Rep. Kim Hammer, a Benton Republican, announced last night that he'd be a candidate for state Senate in 2018 against incumbent Republican Sen. Jeremy Hutchinson, who lives in western Little Rock.

Police, community relations arise at Little Rock City Board meeting KARK was on hand Monday night when City Director Kenneth Richardson made sharp remarks in the aftermath of police arrests of civil rights lawyers John Walker and Omavy Shukur following their efforts to film a police arrest.

Landmark IHOP comes down Today's the day for demolition at the IHOP at Markham and University, a late-night stop for me as early as 1973. They'll be replacing it with an updated version of the chain eatery

State revenue staying flat The monthly report on state tax take continues to reflect a lack of growth.