Police indicate victim fleeing sexual assault may have led to six-hour power outage in western Little Rock

About 8,000 customers in west Little Rock lost power at 3:30 this morning. The outage was the result of an unauthorized person entering the substation on Kanis Road near Chenal Parkway and making contact with energized equipment. One person was injured in the substation and was transported to a local hospital. Technicians repaired the damage and had all customers back on by 9:30 a.m. We are working with local law enforcement on the case. We apologize for the inconvenience.UPDATE: This is worse than it first appeared. I inquired of police about the unauthorized entry. The Little Rock police provided a report that indicates the unauthorized entry was by a women attempting to flee a sexual assailant.
