Wednesday, October 5, 2016

Bentonville cops arrest teens for being scary clowns

Posted By on Wed, Oct 5, 2016 at 3:06 PM

click to enlarge FUNNY OR TO BE FEARED: Clarabell, a clown from the Howdy Dowdy show, mimed and used a horn to communicate "yes" and "no."
  FUNNY OR TO BE FEARED: Clarabell, a clown from the Howdy Dowdy show, mimed and used a horn to communicate "yes" and "no."
The clown hysteria sweeping the country has led to arrests in Bentonville.

KNWA reports Bentonville police have arrested three teenagers for "terrorizing people in a clown costume."

According to police, Aaron Lee Scott, 18, was dressed in a scary clown costume and scaring people with a horn near the downtown square. Officers said a woman at Park Springs Park also reported he charged at her and her children.

Investigators located Scott, and two accomplices, Tyler Austin Pike and Jerry Silva, both 18, on N.W. 10th Street. Police say Pike and Silva were driving Scott around as he terrorized people. ["Caused public alarm" was how a police news release put it.] The three were arrested for Disorderly Conduct, cited and released.
This could be an interesting case, depending. It is not a crime to wear clown costume or to honk a horn. It might be if done in a threatening manner. But what is a "threatening manner"? Some people think clowns are funny. Some detest them. The fear of clown terrorism has added a degree of apprehension to many in the public.

Fear is a powerful thing. I was just reading about an Atlanta lawyer, so fearful of a Black Lives Matter protest that he took a gun out of a console in his car as he drove home. He fell asleep, the car hit a bump, the gun went off, the lawyer's wife was killed. 

40/29 reported that Bentonville schools had been getting questions about safety because of concerns about people dressed as clowns. The report said an initial investigation indicated the clown intended no harm to anyone.

PS: Halloween is coming.

Comments

  • Terrified turkeys to fall from sky again

    they'll be dropping live turkeys out of an airplane over Yellville again this Friday and Saturday at Yellville's Turkey Trot Festival. Some people find this funny. The turkeys probably don't.

  • JPs question county judge on Sherwood hot check court

    Two members of the Pulaski County Quorum Court have sent a letter to County Judge Barry Hyde raising questions about the consolidation of hot check cases in a district court in Sherwood, an operation that has been equated to a debtors' prison by a sprawling class action lawsuit filed in cooperation with the ACLU.

  • A visit with Rolf Kaestel, Arkansas's addition to Utah prisons

    Colby Frazier of the Salt Lake City Weekly has written this week about one of his periodic visits with Rolf Kaestel, an Arkansas prison inmate sent to Utah for never-explained reasons, who's spent 35 years behind bars for robbing $264 from a Fort Smith taco stand in 1981. Gov. Asa Hutchinson has made sure Kaestel can't seek clemency again until he's in his 70s.

  • Bentonville cops arrest teens for being scary clowns

    The clown hysteria sweeping the country has led to arrests in Bentonville.

  • Mike Pence wins a vice presidential debate by losing

    CNN's polling gave Republican Mike Pence a 48-42 win over Democrat Tim Kaine in the presidential debate last night and the figures  indicated that he won that sample more on likability, not facts.

