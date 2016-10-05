Bentonville cops arrest teens for being scary clowns

According to police, Aaron Lee Scott, 18, was dressed in a scary clown costume and scaring people with a horn near the downtown square. Officers said a woman at Park Springs Park also reported he charged at her and her children.This could be an interesting case, depending. It is not a crime to wear clown costume or to honk a horn. It might be if done in a threatening manner. But what is a "threatening manner"? Some people think clowns are funny. Some detest them. The fear of clown terrorism has added a degree of apprehension to many in the public.
Investigators located Scott, and two accomplices, Tyler Austin Pike and Jerry Silva, both 18, on N.W. 10th Street. Police say Pike and Silva were driving Scott around as he terrorized people. ["Caused public alarm" was how a police news release put it.] The three were arrested for Disorderly Conduct, cited and released.
