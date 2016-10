Bentonville cops arrest teens for being scary clowns

click to enlarge FUNNY OR TO BE FEARED: Clarabell, a clown from the Howdy Dowdy show, mimed and used a horn to communicate "yes" and "no."

According to police, Aaron Lee Scott, 18, was dressed in a scary clown costume and scaring people with a horn near the downtown square. Officers said a woman at Park Springs Park also reported he charged at her and her children.



Investigators located Scott, and two accomplices, Tyler Austin Pike and Jerry Silva, both 18, on N.W. 10th Street. Police say Pike and Silva were driving Scott around as he terrorized people. ["Caused public alarm" was how a police news release put it.] The three were arrested for Disorderly Conduct, cited and released.

Thehysteria sweeping the country has led to arrests in Bentonville.KNWA reportse have arrested three teenagers for "terrorizing people in a clown costume."This could be an interesting case, depending. It is not a crime to wear clown costume or to honk a horn. It might be if done in a threatening manner. But what is a "threatening manner"? Some people think clowns are funny. Some detest them. The fear of clown terrorism has added a degree of apprehension to many in the public.Fear is a powerful thing. I was just reading about an Atlanta lawyer, so fearful of a Black Lives Matter protest that he took a gun out of a console in his car as he drove home. He fell asleep, the car hit a bump, the gun went off, the lawyer's wife was killed.40/29 reported that Bentonville schools had been getting questions about safety because of concerns about people dressed as clowns. The report said an initial investigation indicated the clown intended no harm to anyone.PS: Halloween is coming.