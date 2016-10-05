Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  

Wednesday, October 5, 2016

JPs question county judge on Sherwood hot check court

Posted By on Wed, Oct 5, 2016 at 9:44 AM

HOT LETTER ON HOT CHECKS: Two JPs question the county's participation in the Sherwood hot check court now subject to a federal lawsuit.
  • HOT LETTER ON HOT CHECKS: Two JPs question the county's participation in the Sherwood hot check court now subject to a federal lawsuit.

Two members of the Pulaski County Quorum Court have sent a letter to County Judge Barry Hyde raising questions about the consolidation of hot check cases in a district court in Sherwood, an operation that has been equated to a debtors' prison by a sprawling class action lawsuit filed in cooperation with the ACLU.

The suit will be monumental and not be quickly resolved. In the meanwhile, the court still operates. The lawsuit alleges that minor hot checks have turned into years-long prosecutions of the check writers, with court fees piled on top of court fees and jail terms for failure to pay interrupting defendants' ability to work to pay off fines.

In a letter to Hyde, Justices of the Peace Lille McMullen and Donna Massey said that the participatin by the county government and prosecutor in the practice is "disconcerting." They said Pulaski government not only should condemn the practice and review whether state law still allows the arrangement first set up in a 1975 agreement.

The operation is detrimental to the community, vulnerable citizens and the perception of the county, the letter said. They urged "more fair and effective" ways to operate a hot check court.

The letter worries, too, about potential financial restitution obligations by the county if the plaintiffs win the lawsuit. It chastises the extent to which Sherwood relies on revenue from the court for municipal operations, calling the dependence on that money from the disadvantaged "appalling."

City and county officials, partly because some are defendants, have maintained a general silence since the suit was filed. Cases continue to go to the court, though David Koon observed in the immediate aftermath some procedural changes in the operation. 


Here's the JP's letter.
I'm seeking a response from Hyde.

Tags: , , , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (1)
Email

Speaking of...

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

Readers also liked…

  • Opposition organizes to school outsourcing bill

    Little Rock residents aren't happy about news of plan to to turnover the school district, its facilities and its tax base to private management companies for charter schools.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Mar 8, 2015

  • War. What is it good for? Tom Cotton has an idea

    Twenty-four hours after meddling in President Obama's talks with Iran, hawkish Sen. Tom Cotton scheduled an off-the-record meeting with defense contractors, who'd be happy to supply goods for U.S. armed incursions in the Middle East.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Mar 9, 2015

  • If Jason Rapert didn't exist, we'd have to invent him

    Sen. Jason "Dr. Strangelove" Rapert defends his nuclear option for dealing with Middle East terrorism. Any criticism of him is only due to liberal misrepresentation, he says, not his own plain language.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Feb 16, 2015

Most Shared

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation