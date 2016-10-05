Find out more →

Wednesday, October 5, 2016

NWA Community College presents true forum on marijuna

Posted By on Wed, Oct 5, 2016 at 10:41 AM

I mentioned the other day UCA President Tom Courtway's promotion of a one-sided "forum" on medical marijuana featuring only opponents of the ballot measures. Turnout was scant, judging by Twitter photos, and the session likely was unilluminating thanks to the one-sided nature of the show.

Now comes an event at the Northwest Arkansas Community College that a higher education institution could be proud of hosting: A forum featuring speakers from both sides sponsored by Public Discussion NWA and the Benton County Bar Association. Public Discussion is an activity of Conflict Resolution Services. Kudos, too, to Surgeon General Greg Bledsoe, who is willing to mix it up with adversaries.

pot.jpg

Speaking of Medical Marijuana, Northwest Arkansas Community College

