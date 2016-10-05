Find out more →

Wednesday, October 5, 2016

Ride the Blues Bus to King Biscuit with us

Posted By on Wed, Oct 5, 2016 at 10:01 AM

click to enlarge kingbiscuitlogo.jpg
Join us on the Arkansas Times Blues Bus as we travel to Helena-West Helena to hear featured headliner Charlie Musselwhite ("Gone Too Long") as well as the Charles Wilson Band, Toronzo Cannon, and other acts all day long on multiple stages.

Tickets are $109. Price includes round-trip bus transportation, tickets into the gated concert area, lunch at a Delta favorite, live blues performances en route to Helena, plus beverages on board. Buy them here.

Bus leaves at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, from the downtown parking deck at 2nd and Main Streets and returns late night.

Bus transportation provided by Arrow Coach Lines.

Contact Kelly at kelly@arktimes.com for seating requests.

Like Arkansas Times Bus Trips on Facebook for details, updates, and other perks!

Cancellations are not refundable and not accepted after Oct. 6.

