Arkansas Blog

Wednesday, October 5, 2016

Springdale police kill scooter driver who fired on officers

Posted By on Wed, Oct 5, 2016 at 9:21 AM

40/29 reports that a scooter driver was fatally shot Tuesday night by Springdale police after he pulled a pistol and fired at officers after  a traffic stop.

Around 10:36 pm, two officers with the Springdale Police Department made a traffic stop when a man was driving a scooter near the intersection of Turner and Gates.

After stopping, the man on the scooter produced a pistol and fired at the officers.

The officers returned fire hitting the man.


