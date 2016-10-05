Springdale police kill scooter driver who fired on officers

Around 10:36 pm, two officers with the Springdale Police Department made a traffic stop when a man was driving a scooter near the intersection of Turner and Gates.
After stopping, the man on the scooter produced a pistol and fired at the officers.
The officers returned fire hitting the man.
Showing 1-1 of 1
How can having an animal die after a period of prolonged shock and fear be…
I have used spytechenterprise@gmail.com quite a number of times and she has never disappointed me.he…
It's not dissimilar to dog-fighting. It's cruel and the people who turn up for this…
Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters
A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings