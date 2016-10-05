Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Wednesday, October 5, 2016

Terrified turkeys to fall from sky again

Posted By on Wed, Oct 5, 2016 at 10:16 AM

THE TURKEY TUMBLE: Scene from past turkey dro. - BAXTER BULLETIN
  • BAXTER BULLETIN
  • THE TURKEY TUMBLE: Scene from past turkey dro.

TURKEY DROPPER: Mountain View pharmacist Dana Woods defends dropping turkeys from his airplane. "It brings in a lot of money," he told the Democrat-Gazette. - FACEBOOK
  • Facebook
  • TURKEY DROPPER: Mountain View pharmacist Dana Woods defends dropping turkeys from his airplane. "It brings in a lot of money," he told the Democrat-Gazette.
Bill Bowden reported in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette this morning that they'll be dropping live turkeys out of an airplane over Yellville again this Friday and Saturday at Yellville's Turkey Trot Festival.

The FAA said it doesn't get into animal cruelty issues (and you can be sure the local prosecutor has been bullied to silence by the locals on the issue). As long as the pilot, Mountain View pharmacist Dana Woods, doesn't drop turkeys over a crowd, the regulators say there's nothing they can do. Woods has been smirking about this cruel practice for years as the Phantom Pilot. There was a drop last year despite the previous hiatus, wildly cheered by those who see sport in abusing dumb animals.

It's inhumane, of course. Also, if a drop of live birds draws a bigger crowd, it is no commentary on the practice but on those who turn out.  They could probably get a good crowd in Yellville for a drawing and quartering, too. Here's an idea for sport: A drop of frozen Butterball turkeys from 500 feet over the cheering crowd.

The Yellville yahoos trotted out the usual defense that turkeys can fly, including expert testimony from the state Game and Fish Commission. The Game and Fish man was talking about WILD turkeys, I'd note. These are not wild turkeys and they'll be confined to a noisy plane before a drop from 500 feet, a good bit higher than the tree roosts from which a wild turkey might take off. I found more persuasive the comment from Yvonne Thaxton, a professor of poultry science at the University of Arkansas:
"Placing turkeys in an environment that is new to them is stressful," she said. "In the case of an airplane, the noise would also be a stress-producing fear reaction.

"Dropping one from 500 feet is a horrific act of abuse. There is no justification for this practice."
Hee-haw. Yuk it up Yellville.

Tags: , , , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (1)
Email

Speaking of...

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

  • JPs question county judge on Sherwood hot check court

    Two members of the Pulaski County Quorum Court have sent a letter to County Judge Barry Hyde raising questions about the consolidation of hot check cases in a district court in Sherwood, an operation that has been equated to a debtors' prison by a sprawling class action lawsuit filed in cooperation with the ACLU.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Oct 5, 2016

  • UAMS researcher wins $10 million grant to study Alzheimer's

    A team led by Sue Griffin of the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences has won a five-year, $10 million grant from the National Institutes of health to study cause and treatment of Alzheimer's disease.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Oct 5, 2016

  • Springdale police kill scooter driver who fired on officers

    40/29 reports that a scooter driver was fatally shot Tuesday night by Springdale police after he pulled a pistol during a traffic stop and fired at officers.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Oct 5, 2016
  • More »

Readers also liked…

Most Shared

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation