UAMS researcher wins $10 million grant to study Alzheimer's

A team led byhas won a five-year, $10 million grant from the National Institutes of health to study cause and treatment ofPrevious research by the team has suggested a link between Alzheimer's and obesity and type-2 diabetes. The team will attempt to design drugs that counteract deficiencies in the way brain cells break down excessive or damaged proteins.Griffin is a professor in the department of geriatrics and has a Ph.D. in physiology.