Wednesday, October 5, 2016

UAMS researcher wins $10 million grant to study Alzheimer's

Posted By on Wed, Oct 5, 2016 at 9:28 AM

DR. SUE GRIFFIN
  • DR. SUE GRIFFIN
A team led by Sue Griffin of the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences has won a five-year, $10 million grant from the National Institutes of health to study cause and treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Previous research by the team has suggested a link between Alzheimer's and obesity and type-2 diabetes. The team will attempt to design drugs that counteract deficiencies in the way brain cells break down excessive or damaged proteins.

Griffin is a professor in the department of geriatrics and has a Ph.D. in physiology.

