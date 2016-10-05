Most Shared The political crystal ball conjures up a nightmare race for governor in 2022 Arkansas Democrat-Gazette columnist John Brummett, in the course of panning Attorney General Leslie Rutledge's disastrous appearances last week as a TV apologist for Donald Trump's misogyny, trumped his story line with a nightmare s

The revolving door at state insurance commissions; Arkansas case makes the point The Center for Public Integrity and the Washington Post have combined for a report on how the insurance industry lavishes junkets and entertainment on insurance commissioners and how often insurance commissioners transition from state jobs to fatter jobs working for insurance companies. An Arkansas example leads the reporting.

Donald Trump inserts foot in mouth on PTSD. Sen. Cotton? Donald Trump has done it again — made a gravely tone-deaf remark about veterans.

Most Viewed Terrified turkeys to fall from sky again they'll be dropping live turkeys out of an airplane over Yellville again this Friday and Saturday at Yellville's Turkey Trot Festival. Some people find this funny. The turkeys probably don't.

JPs question county judge on Sherwood hot check court Two members of the Pulaski County Quorum Court have sent a letter to County Judge Barry Hyde raising questions about the consolidation of hot check cases in a district court in Sherwood, an operation that has been equated to a debtors' prison by a sprawling class action lawsuit filed in cooperation with the ACLU.

A visit with Rolf Kaestel, Arkansas's addition to Utah prisons Colby Frazier of the Salt Lake City Weekly has written this week about one of his periodic visits with Rolf Kaestel, an Arkansas prison inmate sent to Utah for never-explained reasons, who's spent 35 years behind bars for robbing $264 from a Fort Smith taco stand in 1981. Gov. Asa Hutchinson has made sure Kaestel can't seek clemency again until he's in his 70s.

Bentonville cops arrest teens for being scary clowns The clown hysteria sweeping the country has led to arrests in Bentonville.

Mike Pence wins a vice presidential debate by losing CNN's polling gave Republican Mike Pence a 48-42 win over Democrat Tim Kaine in the presidential debate last night and the figures indicated that he won that sample more on likability, not facts.