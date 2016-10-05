Wednesday's open line

Showing 1-1 of 1
This is a good resource on the ballot issues. http://www.uaex.edu/business-communities/v…
and another @2:23
We had a libertarian city judge that would routinely waive speeding tickets through town. So…
Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters
A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings