Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Thursday, October 6, 2016

Asa pushing for discrimination-light in response to 'bathroom bill.' It's still discrimination.

Posted By on Thu, Oct 6, 2016 at 8:04 AM

click to enlarge ASA!: The governor doesn't object to LGBT discrimination; but he's not anxious to add more legal discrimination to the statute books. The legislature likely will see it differently. - BRIAN CHILSON
  • BRIAN CHILSON
  • ASA!: The governor doesn't object to LGBT discrimination; but he's not anxious to add more legal discrimination to the statute books. The legislature likely will see it differently.
John Brummett's column today in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette adds a new dimension to past reporting here on Arkansas's legal discrimination against LGBT people.

The legislature and governor approved — specifically or tacitly —- and the attorney general is defending two distinct pieces of discriminatory legislation: One provides a religious pretext for legal discrimination in employment, housing and public accommodation; the other prevents local governments from passing civil rights protections of their own.

We are, in short, all too similar to North Carolina, which has suffered tremendously from its anti-LGBT legislation. People just don't pay much attention to Arkansas. That should change soon. For one thing, California has a new law that prevents state official paid travel to states, like Arkansas, that discriminate. 

For another, until now Arkansas HAS lacked an explicit piece of legislation preventing transgender people from using public facilities that match their gender. But I've said for months that the 2017 legislature is likely to take care of that at the outset of its work, even before cutting taxes and putting more punitive measures on poor people.

Brummett notes this likelihood and quotes Rep. Bob Ballinger's enthusiastic endorsement. But there is this news: Gov. Asa Hutchinson is opposed to legislation. Not to worry, haters. The Computer Coding King is no friend of LGBT people. He merely understands it is bad for business, particularly in the tech world, to officially declare a state's belief in legal discrimination. Writes Brummett of an expression from Hutchinson:

"I have met with Rep. Ballinger and others that are concerned about this issue, and I'll continue to work with them to evaluate what is needed in our state," Hutchinson said in a written statement. "However, with the current court cases pending that will likely strike down any guidance from the Obama Administration and with the fact that there is already local flexibility in place to handle these sensitive issues, I do not see any need for any legislation in Arkansas at this time."
In other words, he'll do everything he can to insure full rights are denied LGBT people, as they already are, but he wants it done de facto (bullying, shaming and oppression are very useful tools) not de jure.

The bill seems likely to pass. If it does, will the governor then repeat his ignoble past on an LGBT issue by saying, in effect: "Hell, they'll just override my veto. So why bother? I'll let it become law without my signature."

A failure to speak up would be an eloquent expression (see Bonhoeffer, D.)

Apple, the NFL, the NCAA and others will be sophisticated enough to interpret what it would mean about the quality and courage of leadership in Arkansas/West Carolina.

His own poor witness on the LGBT issue notwithstanding, it WOULD be a small victory if Hutchinson's opposition did defeat a bathroom bill. But we'd still be left with two statutory expressions of discrimination that he DID allow to become law.


Tags: , , , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments
Email

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

  • National Anthem protest stirs Bauxite

    Channel 4 has been following a National Anthem protest episode in Bauxite, where a mother complained that her son was knocked over by a football teammate for kneeling during the playing of the National Anthem at the pep rally.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Oct 6, 2016

  • Death in Texarkana jail. Was it 'natural'?

    Huffington Post has written a gruesome story, with video, about a jail death in Texarkana.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Oct 6, 2016

  • So many provocations...

    Another bad week demands a Worst Of listing.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Oct 6, 2016
  • More »

Readers also liked…

  • War. What is it good for? Tom Cotton has an idea

    Twenty-four hours after meddling in President Obama's talks with Iran, hawkish Sen. Tom Cotton scheduled an off-the-record meeting with defense contractors, who'd be happy to supply goods for U.S. armed incursions in the Middle East.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Mar 9, 2015

  • Mr. Hutchinson, veto that bill!

    Twitter and other social media are busy this snow day with people urging Gov. Asa Hutchinson to veto SB 202, which strips local government of the power to pass civil rights ordinances protecting gay people. The bill is intended to preserve legal discrimination against LGBT people.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Feb 16, 2015

  • Legislators nervously watch the sky: Will snow curtail the freebies?

    Legislators will have no shortage of opportunities today for free eats and drinks, no matter what voters thought they approved in November with passage of Amendment 94.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Feb 25, 2015

Most Shared

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation