Doug Martin confirms purchase of Helmich property on Kavanaugh

What's with all the political comments trying to link this to Trump? One could just…
Thank you, Max, for bringing light to this "event" as a terrible act of cruelty.
This cultural practice is no different that the running of the bulls in Spain or…
Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters
A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings