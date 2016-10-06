Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Thursday, October 6, 2016

Save the turkeys! A backlash to Yellville turkey drop

Posted By on Thu, Oct 6, 2016 at 11:46 AM

click to enlarge turkey.jpg

My post about the barbaric practice of dropping terrified turkeys from an airplane at 500 feet — apparently the only thing that can get a crowd to visit Yellville, Ark. — has gone as viral as avian flu through the passionate animal protection community.

I've handled a number of calls and e-mails this morning from people who saw the Arkansas Times post thanks to recirculation on social media and have called in disbelief. They wonder about courses of action.

Pretty much none, I said. The general portion of the animal abuse statute in Arkansas arguably offers a slim avenue (it is a crime to knowingly carry an animal in a motorized vehicle in a cruel or inhumane manner ), but I doubt the local prosecutor would touch it. Locals yuk it up about the practice. They think dropping domesticated turkeys from an airplane and then having the survivors be chased down and manhandled is high sport. Clearly, shame isn't a factor in Yellville or Mountain View, home of pharmacist Dana Woods, the proud pilot for the spectacle.

The animal rights people have produced one positive result. They've stormed the Internet for an Arkansas Democrat-Gazette online poll on the practice and now the disapproving are in a solid lead at last check. Online polls don't count for much, but it's something.

I shudder to think of outcomes of any number of propositions you could put to a public vote on a preference for tradition versus animal or human rights. Not pretty, I'd bet. And if you take a knee to disagree, somebody just might knock the crap out of you, with a football coach cheering your attacker on.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (1)
Email

Speaking of...

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

Readers also liked…

  • Foster family disputes key statements from Justin Harris

    Craig and Cheryl Hart were the foster parents of the two sisters who were adopted by Rep. Justin Harris and his wife Marsha and later "rehomed." The Harts say that the adoption was allowed to proceed over the objections of the foster parents and local DHS staff due to pressure exerted by Cecile Blucker, head of the Division of Children and Family Services, on behalf of Justin Harris.
    • by Benjamin Hardy
    • Mar 7, 2015

  • Marriage is so sacred in Arkansas people do it over and over again

    Arkansas leads the country in multiple marriages, including in the percentage who've been married three or more times. And they say it is the gay people who are ruining marriage.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Mar 13, 2015

  • Tracy Steele — experienced administrator! — nabs Hutchinson patronage

    For an 11th-hour endorsement of Asa Hutchinson's candidacy for governor, Tracy Steele has landed a $100,000-plus patronage job as head of the agency that passes out permits to health agencies such as nursing homes. He brings a checkered past.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Feb 18, 2015

Most Shared

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation