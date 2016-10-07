Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Friday, October 7, 2016

Arguments continue in case over nursing home award reduction

Posted By on Fri, Oct 7, 2016 at 2:46 PM

click to enlarge MICHAEL MORTON: His lawyer seeks dismissal of lawsuit against nursing home owner.
  • MICHAEL MORTON: His lawyer seeks dismissal of lawsuit against nursing home owner.
The attorney for Fort Smith nursing home owner Michael Morton filed several motions in court today to support a motion for exclusion of certain evidence and his motion for a summary judgement in the suit over Judge Mike Maggio's reduction of a $5.2 million jury verdict against a Morton nursing home in Greenbrier to $1 million.

Attorneys for the estate of Martha Bull, the woman whose medical neglect produced the jury verdict, have sued Morton and Baker. The suit alleges they colluded — through campaign contributions to a judicial race by Maggio subsequently aborted — to get Maggio to reduce the judgment. They've admitted the campaign activity, but said it wasn't a quid pro quo.

John Everett, Morton's attorney, argued today that the case should be dismissed.  He said statements by Maggio at his sentencing on a guilty plea to afederal  bribery charge (which he's since tried to take back) are not admissible in the state case over the verdict reduction. He also said an Arkansas Ethics Commission report on the matter is inadmissible hearsay, as are newspaper articles about the case.

Everett wrote:

The foundation for Plaintiffs’ claims against Morton in this case is that Morton bribed Maggio to remit the Bull verdict. The only admissible evidence that Plaintiffs have submitted to prove their claim are certain statements that Maggio made in his plea agreement and at his plea hearing, which he has since attempted to withdraw. Those statements are further discredited by Maggio’s own sworn testimony before the Arkansas Ethics Commission where he stated that he never solicited any money for his campaign, he never talked to Baker about receiving any money from any PACs, he never discussed the Bull verdict with Baker and he never met with or talked to Morton. Plaintiffs’ case is built on a weak foundation that is made up of contradictory statements, speculation and conjecture. Surely such evidence is not sufficient to withstand a properly-supported summary judgment motion. 
Everett also responded to, among others, a challenge to testimony he'd produced by former federal Judge James Moody that was intended to show that a verdict reduction such as Maggio had done could be justified by the facts before him. The plaintiff has until Nov. 7 to respond.

Maggio is not a defendant because he can't be sued for actions he took in his official capacity.

Tags: , , , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments
Email

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

Readers also liked…

Most Shared

  • Save the turkeys! Animal lovers fight back

    Will they or won't they drop terrified turkeys out of an airplane over Yellville at the Turkey Trot festival this year. Animal rights activists worldwide are waging a lobbying campaign to stop it and there's evidence it's getting results. Or at least embarrassment.

  • The revolving door at state insurance commissions; Arkansas case makes the point

    The Center for Public Integrity and the Washington Post have combined for a report on how the insurance industry lavishes junkets and entertainment on insurance commissioners and how often insurance commissioners transition from state jobs to fatter jobs working for insurance companies. An Arkansas example leads the reporting.

  • Donald Trump inserts foot in mouth on PTSD. Sen. Cotton?

    Donald Trump has done it again — made a gravely tone-deaf remark about veterans.

  • So many provocations...

    Another bad week demands a Worst Of listing.

  • White House sex

    Illicit sex has invaded the White House since Tom Jefferson's days and sometimes also the public aspects of presidential elections, but Donald Trump threatens to make sex the central issue of a presidential election

Most Viewed

  • Terrified turkeys to fall from sky again

    They'll be dropping live turkeys out of an airplane over Yellville again this Friday and Saturday at Yellville's Turkey Trot Festival. Some people find this funny. The turkeys probably don't.

  • Save the turkeys! Animal lovers fight back

    Will they or won't they drop terrified turkeys out of an airplane over Yellville at the Turkey Trot festival this year. Animal rights activists worldwide are waging a lobbying campaign to stop it and there's evidence it's getting results. Or at least embarrassment.

  • Save the turkeys! A backlash to Yellville turkey drop

    My post about the barbaric practice of dropping terrified turkeys from an airplane at 500 feet — apparently the only thing that can get a crowd to visit Yellville, Ark. — has gone as viral as avian flu through the passionate animal protection community.

  • Supreme Court merit selection proposal in legislative hands

    The Arkansas Bar Association's effort to craft a proposed constitutional amendment for so-called "merit selection" rather than election of members of the Arkansas Supreme Court has produced a draft now in the hands of the Bureau of Legislative Research.

  • Tom Cotton campaigns for Tom Cotton in Iowa

    The Wall Street Journal notes that U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton is appearing at some Republican fund-raising dinners in Iowa, but not campaigning for Donald Trump.

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation